Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US: Video shows Black man Ahmaud Arbery gunned down while jogging

US: Video shows Black man Ahmaud Arbery gunned down while jogging

Al Jazeera Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Tensions rise in Georgia after video emerges showing white former policeman and his son confronting and shooting young Black jogger.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: US: Video shows Black man Ahmaud Arbery gunned down while jogging

US: Video shows Black man Ahmaud Arbery gunned down while jogging 02:28

 Tensions rise in Georgia after video emerges showing white former policeman and his son confronting and shooting young Black jogger.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NATIONAL: New video of man allegedly chased & fatally shot [Video]

NATIONAL: New video of man allegedly chased & fatally shot

Newly released video is sparking outrage in Georgia. A 25-year-old unarmed black man was allegedly chased by two white men and fatally shot.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:38Published
This video shows a black cats adorable interaction with a Butterfly [Video]

This video shows a black cats adorable interaction with a Butterfly

This video shows a black cats adorable interaction with a Butterfly.Looking like something out a fairytale the adorable video shows Horst a 13-year-old European domestic cat relaxing in his garden at..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Georgia Will Investigate The Killing Of An Unarmed Black Man

Law enforcement agency in Georgia is planning to investigate the February killing of an unarmed black man. Video posted online shows two men confronting Ahmaud...
NPR Also reported by •TMZ.comBBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's Family Attorney Wants Immediate Arrests, No Grand Jury Needed

The Georgia man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man, is still walking free -- but the Arbery family attorney is trying to change...
TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JenniferJJacobs

Jennifer Jacobs RT @NYDailyNews: Joe Biden says a video of the killing shows “Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood," in the February 23 shooting — and he… 9 seconds ago

Mickey12Mollie

Margaret Ann Scott RT @DailyCaller: Viral Video Shows Unarmed Black Jogger Being Shot To Death By Two White Men https://t.co/R1en9qnCrI 1 minute ago

oluwafemi_daodu

VERSACE RT @AJENews: Politicians join calls for justice over unarmed young black man Ahmaud Arbery's killing in the US state of Georgia https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

Dee33De

Dee Rose Politicians join calls for justice over Ahmaud Arbery's killing @AJENews https://t.co/iVURnqiiaT 3 minutes ago

packrat1201

Joe Friday RT @BenFuddle: Fuck a grand jury of Glynn County ,Georgia rednecks. This needs to be a Federal case. "Video Shows Fatal Shooting of Ahmaud… 5 minutes ago

MattColeWorks

Dr Matt Cole Nothing has changed in the post-antebellum south where white supremacist [former] cops and their kin continue to mu… https://t.co/nj1f2bF2kt 7 minutes ago

Diana1lovesNY

Diana RT @ToddHarding_17: This just straight up pisses me off. A modern day lynching here in our very racist state of Georgia. They hunted him do… 21 minutes ago

ChanellAWallace

Chanell Wallace A Video Shows Two White Men Confronting And Fatally Shooting A Black Man Who Was Jogging https://t.co/NumcrQ2Ies via @salhernandez 22 minutes ago