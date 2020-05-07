Global  

UNICEF: At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic

Mid-Day Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
India is projected to record the highest number of births in the 9 months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March, with more than 20 million babies expected to be born in the country between March and December, according to top UN body. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned that pregnant mothers and babies...
