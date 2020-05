AIR News Imphal RT @airnewsalerts: More than 350 Indians from #UAE will be flying back home today as India starts one of the world’s biggest repatriation o… 39 minutes ago

MIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe RT @airnewsalerts: Vande Bharat Mission, the World's Biggest repatriation exercise starts today. More than 350 Indians from UAE will be fly… 1 hour ago

Prasar Bharati News Services Vande Bharat Mission, the World's Biggest repatriation exercise starts today. More than 350 Indians from UAE will b… https://t.co/XDg7jMd0ZN 1 hour ago