Kriti Ojha RT @rahulkanwal: Covid-19 in India: How spike in cases belies Niti Aayog projections. The trend is clear — most large states in terms of po… 2 minutes ago Ogpnews India coronavirus cases jump past 50,000 amid strict lockdown https://t.co/71ues2gD1f 9 minutes ago Hem Hindustani RT @MrsGandhi: Coronavirus India Update: Nationwide tally crosses 50,000 with record jump in Maharashtra. Also, Maharashtra reported a rec… 11 minutes ago Andy Vermaut India coronavirus cases jump past 50,000 amid strict lockdown https://t.co/xnnyCEeKuc https://t.co/n7X3en0NSa 13 minutes ago The Himalayan Times Coronavirus cases in India rose past 50,000, the health ministry said on Thursday, with the pace of new infections… https://t.co/ClWQlveVlZ 14 minutes ago Global Issues Web India coronavirus cases jump past 50,000 amid strict lockdown https://t.co/HtvBmfo6Xw https://t.co/fQZ4kSzM8a 15 minutes ago YEE 🇪🇷ኤርትራ YEE 🇺🇸ሃገረይ Coronavirus cases in India rose past 50,000, the health ministry said on Thursday (May 7), with the pace of new inf… https://t.co/azKPnMGSQ7 31 minutes ago Roomi Karim India's coronavirus infections jump past 50,000, fueled by Mumbai, Delhi https://t.co/nw9vdFDwQv 54 minutes ago