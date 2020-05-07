Global  

Black and Asian people in U.K. at higher risk of death from COVID-19: study

CTV News Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
A new study out of the United Kingdom – billed as the largest one on COVID-19 conducted by any country to date – has discovered that black and Asian people are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to white people.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Study: COVID-19 Survivors May Find Their Lives Shortened By More Than A Decade

Study: COVID-19 Survivors May Find Their Lives Shortened By More Than A Decade 00:35

 University of Glasgow researchers say recovered patients of COVID-19 might have lasting health impacts. According to Business Insider, the study noted that an average male can lose about 13 years of his life, and a female 11 years. However, the study is still awaiting peer review. It's still...

