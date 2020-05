Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican fundraiser and prolific political donor from North Carolina will be the next postmaster general. Louis DeJoy of Greensboro, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was the unanimous pick of the U.S. Postal Service’s Board of Governors, which made the announcement. He’s expected to begin the job June 15 […] 👓 View full article