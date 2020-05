Recent related videos from verified sources UK: Black Africans dying at much higher rate than white Britons



New York Antibody Test Indicates 13.9 Percent Had The Virus Within The State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a statewide antibody study found that 13.9 percent of New York City had the coronavirus.



The study tested 3,000 New York residents at grocery stores.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Black African deaths three times higher than white Britons - study A study suggests black Africans are dying with Covid-19 at more than three times the rate of white Britons.

BBC News 1 week ago



