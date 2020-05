Turkey Charges Pilots and Others Over Carlos Ghosn’s Escape Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prosecutors in Istanbul have completed an indictment against seven people, formally charging four pilots and an airline official of illegally smuggling a migrant. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Turkey charges pilots, others, over ex-Nissan chief’s escape ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have charged four pilots, an airline company official and two flight attendants for their alleged roles in former...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this