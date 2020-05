Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The department filed a motion to dismiss the case Thursday.



Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI amid special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe about conversations he had with a Russian... Watch VideoThe Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The department filed a motion to dismiss the case Thursday.Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI amid special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe about conversations he had with a Russian 👓 View full article