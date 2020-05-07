Sudanese coronavirus committee recommends lockdown extension in Khartoum state

Global  

Sudan's emergency committee on coronavirus has recommended that a lockdown of the state of Khartoum be extended by 10 days from Sunday to help slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
