Sudanese coronavirus committee recommends lockdown extension in Khartoum state
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Sudan's emergency committee on coronavirus has recommended that a lockdown of the state of Khartoum be extended by 10 days from Sunday to help slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The police personnel checked vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border on May 06 amid coronavirus lockdown. Individual inter-state and inter-district movements have been curtailed in Gurugram, including mediapersons, police and doctors. It has been done in a bid to contain coronavirus cases. There are total...
California Governor Gavin Newsom outlines an extension on the state's property tax penalty as well as progress in paying out EED benefits and the collection of personal protective equipment essential..