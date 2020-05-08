Global  

15 migrant workers run over by train in India

Khaleej Times Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
The incident happened when the migrant workers, who were on way back to their homes and sleeping on the railway tracks.
Protesting migrant workers in Visakhapatnam demand salary for April month amid lockdown 01:47

 In wake of coronavirus pandemic, large number of migrant workers staged protest in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on May 06 demanding salary for the April month. They also demanded to go back to their native places. Protesters were also seen holding placards. "We work at HPCL refinery. No one from...

Watch: 50 migrant workers reach Patna from Surat, complain of no screening

Around 50 migrant workers reached Patna from Gujarat's Surat on May 5. The workers travelled to Patna via truck. They claimed that the train services weren't in place. The migrant workers complained of..

‘Warrior in white coats’: Kiran Bedi condemn attack on health workers

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi condemned the attacks on health workers during the lockdown in view of Covid-19. Bedi said these doctors are ‘warriors in white coats’. Bedi also spoke on the..

At least 14 migrant workers run over by train in Aurangabad


Indian Express

Never talked about charging migrant workers for train journey: Centre

The Centre on Monday said the government has not talked about charging anything from migrant labourers as 85% of the transportation cost is being borne by the...
DNA

