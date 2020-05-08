Global  

India migrant workers walking back home run over by train

Al Jazeera Friday, 8 May 2020
Goods train crushes people sleeping on the track in Maharashtra state's Aurangabad district killing at least 14.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: 50 migrant workers reach Patna from Surat, complain of no screening

Watch: 50 migrant workers reach Patna from Surat, complain of no screening 01:47

 Around 50 migrant workers reached Patna from Gujarat's Surat on May 5. The workers travelled to Patna via truck. They claimed that the train services weren't in place. The migrant workers complained of being charged hefty amount for transportation and added that no screening arrangements were made at...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Karnataka to restart trains for migrant workers after outrage spilled over cancelling trains [Video]

Karnataka to restart trains for migrant workers after outrage spilled over cancelling trains

A video shot on a phone shows coronavirus patients in a Mumbai hospital ward lying next to corpses wrapped in body bags. The horrifying clip, which is circulating on social media, is from Sion..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published
Disinfectant sprayed on people arrived in WB's Hooghly by 'Shramik Special' train amid lockdown 3.0 [Video]

Disinfectant sprayed on people arrived in WB's Hooghly by 'Shramik Special' train amid lockdown 3.0

Disinfectant was sprayed on people who arrived in West Bengal's Hooghly amid coronavirus lockdown on May 05. They arrived at Dankuni railway station from Rajasthan's Ajmer by 'Shramik Special' train...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra

At least 14 people, most of them migrant labourers, died after being run-over by a train on Friday morning. A few children were also among the dead.
IndiaTimes

14 migrant workers run over by goods train in Maharashtra

The migrants were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna.
Hindu

