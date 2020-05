British coastguards rescue more than 120 migrants in Channel Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

British coastguards rescued more than 120 migrants trying to cross the English Channel on seven small boats, French maritime authorities said on Friday. šŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this G-Zero British coastguards rescue more than 120 migrants on 7 boats in Channel https://t.co/iK1oeSF5ya 21 hours ago Roland Smith This, in shed loads. I've just drawn the attention of some to https://t.co/lBNIZYFx2D and https://t.co/pPEVKZ7dVV Iā€¦ https://t.co/Ihh1XDxWSJ 22 hours ago graham tolley RT @NoDemocracyInUK: British coastguards rescue more than 120 migrants on 7 boats in Channel https://t.co/YVO2TAUq6p 1 day ago