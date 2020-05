You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Indian man shocked to find deadly cobra hiding inside his sofa



Saroj Kumar Das, who lives on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in eastern India, sat on a sofa at his home on May 12 and felt something move under him. Busy with his phone, he ignored it and continued.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago The FBI Serve Search Warrant On Republican Sen. Richard Burr And Seize His Cell Phone



The FBI seized the cell phone of North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr and served him with a search warrant. Burr and a family member are being investigated for selling stock after receiving.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources After two more cell towers set ablaze, telcos warn phone, internet could be interrupted Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees are warning of the possibility of lost emergency calls or interrupted internet as a string of attacks on cell towers continues. READ...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago





Tweets about this