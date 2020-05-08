|
Georgia Police Arrest Two In Shooting Death Of Ahmaud Arbery
Watch VideoAuthorities in Georgia have arrested a man and his son for the fatal shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds discussed the arrests during a press conference Friday morning.
"Yesterday evening, agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation effectuated...
