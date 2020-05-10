Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest

Japan Today Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Ten people were arrested and a police officer injured Sunday at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, where demonstrators claimed coronavirus was a government-engineered conspiracy designed to control the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: More arrests at anti-lockdown protest outside St Thomas' Hospital in London

More arrests at anti-lockdown protest outside St Thomas' Hospital in London 02:28

 Police arrested several people today (May 9th) at an anti-lockdown protest in central London. One demonstrator was filmed appearing to resist arrest outside St Thomas' hospital. Officers fell to the floor twice as they tried to cuff the man. "Look at this farce," the unidentified protester...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DavidJChild3

David J. Child Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest https://t.co/QuwJsGv56t About 150 protesters ralli… https://t.co/nb0cmY2Ijt 58 minutes ago

PPitstop66

PPitstop Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest https://t.co/IGIJolk8bh Sad to see Australia has as… https://t.co/2Meq8AjFmY 2 hours ago

BaronianConsult

Baronian Consulting Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest https://t.co/ERPH3cmYYL 2 hours ago

borneo_bulletin

Borneo Bulletin Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest. #borneobulletin https://t.co/HeXnxteCRm 3 hours ago

JenPetterson

Mere Mortal Trump Forever Impeached Conspiracy theorists in any country are boring and dumb. Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown pr… https://t.co/Dp2IrWXNDs 4 hours ago

EdoTokaido

tokaido Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest 🙋 https://t.co/JaKxZ5uaHf algo para regalar 👍 https://t.co/z0mWvwdSUw 4 hours ago

Iggy

Iggy RT @JapanToday: Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest: Ten people were arrested and a police officer injured Sund… 5 hours ago

pollsstar

polly dymock RT @JG_NoPlanet_B: I guess the term MAGA works in Australia too. And those who are proponents are every bit as boneheaded as they are here… 7 hours ago