Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () Ten people were arrested and a police officer injured Sunday at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, where demonstrators claimed coronavirus was a government-engineered conspiracy designed to control the…
Police arrested several people today (May 9th) at an anti-lockdown protest in central London.
One demonstrator was filmed appearing to resist arrest outside St Thomas' hospital.
Officers fell to the floor twice as they tried to cuff the man.
"Look at this farce," the unidentified protester...
