Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York to test nursing home staff twice a week as one third of US coronavirus deaths linked to facilities

Independent Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
'This rule is not optional — it's mandatory,' NY Governor Cuomo says of new nursing home testing mandate
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents

New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents 00:35

 Nursing homes residents have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country. Now, Reuters reports New York state has announced new protections for them. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says nursing home staff must now be tested twice a week for...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

One centralized site for WNY businesses [Video]

One centralized site for WNY businesses

It’s a site dedicated to updates, progress, and information surrounding small businesses in Western New York during this time of the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:12Published
New Guidelines For New York Nursing Homes [Video]

New Guidelines For New York Nursing Homes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced new safety regulations for nursing homes after more than 5,000 residents died of COVID-19 statewide. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York to test nursing home staff twice a week for COVID-19: Cuomo

All nursing homes in New York state will be required to test staff twice a week for the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday, in an attempt to...
Reuters

New York to test nursing home staff twice a week for COVID-19 - Cuomo

All nursing homes in New York state will be required to test staff twice a week for the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday, in an attempt to...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Blog_The_World

Blog The World South America Top story: Cuomo says New York will test all nursing home employees for COVID-19… https://t.co/yJNooKJnAx 1 hour ago

fccmal

Annie All nursing homes in New York state will be required to test staff twice a week for the novel coronavirus, Governor… https://t.co/v1JAQsZzfm 1 hour ago

bsindia

Business Standard LIVE | New York to test nursing home staff twice a week for COVID-19 #COVID19 #Lockdown3 Catch all the latest upd… https://t.co/m52yU2JhYD 1 hour ago

CMichaelBenavi1

@Epilepsy and Concussions RT @Reuters: All nursing-home staff must be tested twice a week for COVID-19 and hospitals may not discharge any patient to nursing homes u… 2 hours ago

Light2Dark4

InPlaneSight @JackPosobiec I know a girl here in York pa who works at a nursing home. She said a maintenance employee tested pos… https://t.co/2aOG53xvpz 2 hours ago

canineasylum

I’m essential. Ohio needs tests! @weijia New York is testing nursing home staff twice a week. Where’s other states’ concrete protection for our most… https://t.co/31HKE7X6Yn 2 hours ago

AutomationWorkz

Automation Workz Institute New York to test nursing home staff twice a week for COVID-19: Cuomo https://t.co/JbJhVlB2UK 2 hours ago

sambowne

Sam Bowne New York to test nursing home staff twice a week for COVID-19 - Cuomo https://t.co/Ah1neJGY1D 2 hours ago