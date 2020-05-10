New York to test nursing home staff twice a week as one third of US coronavirus deaths linked to facilities

Blog The World South America Top story: Cuomo says New York will test all nursing home employees for COVID-19… https://t.co/yJNooKJnAx 1 hour ago

Annie All nursing homes in New York state will be required to test staff twice a week for the novel coronavirus, Governor… https://t.co/v1JAQsZzfm 1 hour ago

Business Standard LIVE | New York to test nursing home staff twice a week for COVID-19 #COVID19 #Lockdown3 Catch all the latest upd… https://t.co/m52yU2JhYD 1 hour ago

@Epilepsy and Concussions RT @Reuters: All nursing-home staff must be tested twice a week for COVID-19 and hospitals may not discharge any patient to nursing homes u… 2 hours ago

InPlaneSight @JackPosobiec I know a girl here in York pa who works at a nursing home. She said a maintenance employee tested pos… https://t.co/2aOG53xvpz 2 hours ago

I’m essential. Ohio needs tests! @weijia New York is testing nursing home staff twice a week. Where’s other states’ concrete protection for our most… https://t.co/31HKE7X6Yn 2 hours ago

Automation Workz Institute New York to test nursing home staff twice a week for COVID-19: Cuomo https://t.co/JbJhVlB2UK 2 hours ago