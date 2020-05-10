New York to test nursing home staff twice a week as one third of US coronavirus deaths linked to facilities
'This rule is not optional — it's mandatory,' NY Governor Cuomo says of new nursing home testing mandate
Nursing homes residents have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country. Now, Reuters reports New York state has announced new protections for them. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says nursing home staff must now be tested twice a week for... New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents 00:35
