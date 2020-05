bak RT @CTVNews: Partial remains of second military helicopter crash victim identified https://t.co/YKxoxyI73w https://t.co/URxJ7Rh03H 1 week ago Scraggles RT @CTVAtlantic: Officials have identified the partial remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, the second victim to be found after last mon… 1 week ago CTV Atlantic Officials have identified the partial remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, the second victim to be found after l… https://t.co/2b8436DbK9 1 week ago Sherri Millette RT @CP24: JUST IN: The Department of National Defence says it's recovered and identified the partial remains of a second victim of last mon… 1 week ago