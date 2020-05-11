News24.com | Eiffel Tower lights up | UK lockdown easing: WATCH the top world news videos for today
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Eiffel Tower up in lights for essential workers tribute | No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins - British PM Johnson; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*
U.S. — In a new interview on Mike Tyson's Hot Boxin' podcast last Thursday, 48-year-old Dennis Rodman who has acted as an ambassador between North Korea and the States recalled his first visit to the..