Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92

Seattle Times Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Comedy veteran Jerry Stiller, who launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s and reemerged four decades later as the hysterically high-strung Frank Costanza on the smash television show “Seinfeld,” died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced Monday. He died of natural causes, his son — a comedy […]
