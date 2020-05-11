In Pictures: Hong Kong pro-democracy protests resurface

More than 200 people were arrested in Hong Kong during pro-democracy protests across the city on Sunday after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out onto the streets. Gloria Tso reports.
Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature on Friday in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in..
HONG KONG (AP) — Riot police in Hong Kong grappled with pro-democracy protesters who gathered in shopping malls on Sunday to sing, chant slogans and flash hand... Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
