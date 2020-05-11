Global  

In Pictures: Hong Kong pro-democracy protests resurface

Al Jazeera Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Ease in coronavirus lockdown and fall in spread gives way to new set of protests in Hong Kong.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Hong Kong police arrest more than 200 as protests return

Hong Kong police arrest more than 200 as protests return 01:29

 More than 200 people were arrested in Hong Kong during pro-democracy protests across the city on Sunday after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out onto the streets. Gloria Tso reports.

Hundreds gather in Hong Kong malls as anti-gov't rallies reemerge [Video]

Hundreds gather in Hong Kong malls as anti-gov't rallies reemerge

Riot police disperse protesters seeking to revive pro-democracy movement after months of being curtailed by coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42
Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong legislature [Video]

Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong legislature

Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature on Friday in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31

Lawrence Ma: Hong Kong protests 'wake-up call' for China

#AJOPINION hears from barrister Lawrence Ma about what the Hong Kong protests mean for the city and mainland China.
Al Jazeera

Hong Kong police grapple with pro-democracy protesters

HONG KONG (AP) — Riot police in Hong Kong grappled with pro-democracy protesters who gathered in shopping malls on Sunday to sing, chant slogans and flash hand...
Seattle Times

