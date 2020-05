Nels Harrington RT @Unsilent17: This is NOT acceptable. COVID-19 Ontario: Doug Ford will ask to extend province's state of emergency until June 2 https:/… 9 minutes ago Kristie Dewar RT @yourtvnorthbay: Ontario’s legislature will sit Tuesday and Premier Ford has requested Members of provincial Parliament to extend the St… 32 minutes ago Fr Alexander Laschuk COVID-19 Ontario: Doug Ford will ask to extend province's state of emergency until June 2 | CTV News https://t.co/bqIJ4WGlAG 46 minutes ago Elaine RT @ElaineS41103933: COVID-19 Ontario: Doug Ford will ask to extend province's state of emergency until June 2 https://t.co/cf7ESlvnyu 47 minutes ago Mike LeMay RT @yourtvov: Ontario’s legislature will sit Tuesday and Premier Ford has requested Members of provincial Parliament to extend the State of… 51 minutes ago Elaine COVID-19 Ontario: Doug Ford will ask to extend province's state of emergency until June 2 https://t.co/cf7ESlvnyu 53 minutes ago Dawn Rose Turner #COVID19 #pandemic #Ontario: Doug Ford will ask to extend province's state of emergency until June 2 | @CTVNews https://t.co/KamnKD8hPx 1 hour ago DeeDeeTee RT @CTVNews: "We have bigger fish to fry then to argue with each other": Ont. Premier Doug Ford was asked if the COVID-19 pandemic has chan… 1 hour ago