Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shanghai Disneyland reopens after coronavirus lockdown

CBS News Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
China's Shanghai Disneyland reopened Monday morning, more than three months after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close. The theme park experience now includes temperature screenings, sanitizer stations and rules for social distancing. Ramy Inocencio reports on Disney's new normal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Shanghai Disneyland reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Shanghai Disneyland reopens after coronavirus shutdown 00:42

 Visitors wearing face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as China’s most prominent theme park reopened on Monday in a new step toward rolling back anti-coronavirus controls that shut down its economy. The park, which closed on January 25, will limit visitor numbers and is keeping some...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Notes Shanghai Disneyland Park Tickets Are Sold Out | THR News [Video]

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Notes Shanghai Disneyland Park Tickets Are Sold Out | THR News

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Notes Shanghai Disneyland Park Tickets Are Sold Out | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
CNBC NEWS: Disney Shanghai reopens, NBA pay changes [Video]

CNBC NEWS: Disney Shanghai reopens, NBA pay changes

Disney reopens its Shanghai theme park which has been closed since January due to coronavirus outbreak. Also, the NBA changes the way players are paid. Dominic Chu reports.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Shanghai Disneyland Is First Disney Park To Reopen

Shanghai Disneyland Is First Disney Park To ReopenWatch VideoShanghai Disneyland became the first Disney park to reopen following coronavirus closures. The park opened its gates Monday, requiring masks,...
Newsy

Shanghai Disneyland reopens with coronavirus precautions

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney Co after...
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this