Shanghai Disneyland reopens after coronavirus lockdown
Monday, 11 May 2020 () China's Shanghai Disneyland reopened Monday morning, more than three months after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close. The theme park experience now includes temperature screenings, sanitizer stations and rules for social distancing. Ramy Inocencio reports on Disney's new normal.
Visitors wearing face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as China’s most prominent theme park reopened on Monday in a new step toward rolling back anti-coronavirus controls that shut down its economy. The park, which closed on January 25, will limit visitor numbers and is keeping some...