Jay-Z and Meek Mill's Reform Alliance to send 10 million masks to US prisons

Independent Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Twitter's Jack Dorsey makes $10m donation
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Twitter Co-Founder Donates $10 Million To Meek Mill's Prison Masks Campaign

Twitter Co-Founder Donates $10 Million To Meek Mill's Prison Masks Campaign 00:21

 The organization previously delivered tens of thousands of masks to several prisons.

