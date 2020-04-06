|
Jay-Z and Meek Mill's Reform Alliance to send 10 million masks to US prisons
|
|
Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Twitter's Jack Dorsey makes $10m donation
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Meek Mill and Jay-Z Donate Over 130,000 Masks to Prisons
Meek Mill and Jay-Z Donate
Over 130,000 Masks to Prisons REFORM Alliance,
the criminal justice reform group
founded by the two rappers,
is responsible for the donation. REFORM Alliance, via..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19Published
Tweets about this