Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some areas outside New York City ready to reopen this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says

CBC.ca Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says several regions of upstate New York that have shown progress in taming the coronavirus outbreak are ready to gradually restart economic activity by the end of the week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: New York Governor: Some Areas Outside New York City To Reopen

New York Governor: Some Areas Outside New York City To Reopen 00:33

 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that several regions of the state outside New York City could start reopening their economies this weekend after meeting criteria related to hospitalizations and testing for the coronavirus, demonstrating that they are “ready to go.” Cuomo...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio: MTA Subway Shutdown Working, City Making Progress Getting Homeless To Accept Services [Video]

Mayor De Blasio: MTA Subway Shutdown Working, City Making Progress Getting Homeless To Accept Services

Thousands of homeless people have been moved from packed shelters and shutdown subway trains into hotels all throughout the city. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published
New York Weather: 5/11 Monday Night Forecast [Video]

New York Weather: 5/11 Monday Night Forecast

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Expect to see storms into the evening, then turning cold and drier until the end of the week.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Samaritan's Purse, other workers who came to NY for coronavirus fight must pay state income tax, Cuomo says

Health care heroes who came from around the country to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York will have to pay state income taxes, according to Gov....
FOXNews.com

New York governor says some areas outside New York City ready to reopen this week

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that several regions of the state outside New York City could start reopening their economies this weekend after...
Reuters


Tweets about this