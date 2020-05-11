Trump walks out of press conference after altercation with female reporters
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Donald Trump abruptly ended a press conference on coronavirus testing after a testy exchange with a female reporter of Asian descent who questioned why he advised she ask China about the global death rate. He then sparred with a female CNN reporter before leaving the Rose Garden.
President Donald Trump became angry and abruptly ended a news conference after telling a Chinese-American reporter to “ask China” for an answer to her question and refusing to hear from a CNN reporter he had just called on to speak.