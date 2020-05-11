Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump walks out of press conference after altercation with female reporters

Independent Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump abruptly ended a press conference on coronavirus testing after a testy exchange with a female reporter of Asian descent who questioned why he advised she ask China about the global death rate. He then sparred with a female CNN reporter before leaving the Rose Garden.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Abruptly Cuts Off Press Briefing

Trump Abruptly Cuts Off Press Briefing 01:29

 President Donald Trump became angry and abruptly ended a news conference after telling a Chinese-American reporter to “ask China” for an answer to her question and refusing to hear from a CNN reporter he had just called on to speak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump May Disband Coronavirus Task Force This Month, Says Pence [Video]

Trump May Disband Coronavirus Task Force This Month, Says Pence

Vice President Pence made the statement during the daily press conference on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Trump Reveals Why He Attacks Reporters In WH Press Briefings [Video]

Trump Reveals Why He Attacks Reporters In WH Press Briefings

President Donald Trump has a specific agenda when it comes to his White House coronavirus press briefings. According to Business Insider, Trump told the New York Times the briefings were a form of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kayleigh McEnany Turns the Tables on Reporters About the Media Downplaying the Threat of COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany Turns the Tables on Reporters About the Media Downplaying the Threat of COVID-19Julio Rosas | @Julio_Rosas11 | Posted: May 06, 2020 5:50 PM Share Tweet Source: White House/Screenshot White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flipped the...
WorldNews

Trump Attacks Female CBS Reporters for Being ‘Angry’ at Briefings, Laments They Are Not More Like ’50s TV Housewife

Trump Attacks Female CBS Reporters for Being ‘Angry’ at Briefings, Laments They Are Not More Like ’50s TV HousewifePresident Donald Trump is attacking two female journalists from CBS — labeling one as angry and bemoaning the fact that they are not more like a classic,...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

hislop_angela

Angela Hislop RT @OxfordDiplomat: Trump asks @kaitlancollins of CNN a question, but quickly throws a fit when she tries to ask him the question. He then… 49 seconds ago

ArnoldCohen11

Arnold Cohen RT @christoq: Trump walks out of press conference after altercation with female reporters https://t.co/E3KkqyXkry 2 minutes ago

mo_rehaz

Dr Kafeel Khan (in solidarity) RT @Independent: Trump walks out of press conference after altercation with female reporters https://t.co/PvOJmJcYzn 3 minutes ago

BettersMrs

Sarah B RT @FordJohnathan5: Breaking: Trump walks out of press conference like a fucking baby. 3 minutes ago

SurfDaddy99

William J. Ray Trump walks out of press conference after altercation with female reporters https://t.co/331Ydd409c 5 minutes ago

TanyaGrahamDVM

Tanya Graham, DVM 🌊 RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump was so intimated by a question from @Weijia Jiang, he said something racist to her, and then he angrily walk… 5 minutes ago

aleprechaunist

Trump is a #PandemicProfiteer- stop #TrumpGenocide RT @azmoderate: .@realDonaldTrump walks out of press conference after altercation with female reporters. What a little crybaby! https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

azmoderate

❄️😎❄️ Uncle John .@realDonaldTrump walks out of press conference after altercation with female reporters. What a little crybaby! https://t.co/oWJr58ivL6 8 minutes ago