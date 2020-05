Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have paid out around 1.8 million euros each in compensation and refunds of legal expenses to defendants who have been acquitted of war crimes, BIRN can reveal.



By Milica Stojanovic and Emina Dizdarevic



Belgrade Higher Court has awarded a total of around 1.8 million euros in compensation...