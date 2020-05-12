WHO urges for 'extreme vigilance' in end of lockdown as concerns over second wave of coronavirus COVID-19 rise
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Amid rising concerns over second wave of coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday (May 11) said that countries must exercise "extreme vigilance" while beginning to exit from lockdowns imposed to check the spread of the deadly virus.
