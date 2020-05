Melbourne horror crash: Mortgage broker Richard Pusey's bail hearing reveals extensive criminal past Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Long before Porsche driver Richard Pusey was accused of filming dying police, the 41-year-old was on their radar. This is his "disturbing" past. Melbourne mortgage broker Richard Pusey's bid for freedom has dredged up an extensive... Long before Porsche driver Richard Pusey was accused of filming dying police, the 41-year-old was on their radar. This is his "disturbing" past. Melbourne mortgage broker Richard Pusey's bid for freedom has dredged up an extensive... 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Richard Pusey: Australian driver 'taunted dying police at crash scene' Richard Pusey, who was uninjured, mocked the officers as they lay pinned under a truck say police.

BBC News 1 day ago



