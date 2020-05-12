Global  

White House Will Require Masks For Nearly Everyone In The West Wing

Newsy Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
White House Will Require Masks For Nearly Everyone In The West WingWatch VideoAs of Monday, anyone entering the West Wing of the White House has to wear masks or facial coverings. This comes after at least two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a memo, the White House said everyone who goes to the West Wing needs to wear a mask and advised against visitors "unless...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump storms out of press conference

Donald Trump storms out of press conference 01:24

 President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference on Monday after combative exchanges with two reporters. Weijia Jiang of CBS asked Mr Trump why he was placing so much emphasis on the amount of coronavirus tests that have been conducted in the United States. The exchanges came...

White House to Require Face Masks for West Wing Staffers: Reports

White House to Require Face Masks for West Wing Staffers: ReportsThe White House on Monday reportedly directed West Wing staffers to begin wearing face masks in the White House.
Mediaite

After months of rejecting masks and watching infections spread, Trump finally orders all White House officials and visitors to wear masks

(Natural News) President Trump is now ordering officials and visitors to wear masks in the West Wing of the White House, according to a Wall Street Journal...
NaturalNews.com


