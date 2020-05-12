White House Will Require Masks For Nearly Everyone In The West Wing
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Watch VideoAs of Monday, anyone entering the West Wing of the White House has to wear masks or facial coverings. This comes after at least two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a memo, the White House said everyone who goes to the West Wing needs to wear a mask and advised against visitors "unless...
President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference on Monday after combative exchanges with two reporters. Weijia Jiang of CBS asked Mr Trump why he was placing so much emphasis on the amount of coronavirus tests that have been conducted in the United States. The exchanges came...