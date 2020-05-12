|
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Thailand on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.
