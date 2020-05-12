Global  

Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Thailand on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.
Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,992, a senior official said.
Reuters

Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported six new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 3,015 cases since the outbreak began in January.
Reuters


