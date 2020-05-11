Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump abruptly ends press briefing on coronavirus

Indian Express Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Changes Mind On Reopening China Trade Deal

Trump Changes Mind On Reopening China Trade Deal 00:38

 Donald Trump says he is not in favor of the United States reopening negotiations with China. This is regarding Phase 1 of a trade deal, which he agreed on at the beginning of the year. “No, not at all, not even a little bit,” Trump said at a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. He was...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump storms out of press conference [Video]

Donald Trump storms out of press conference

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference on Monday after combative exchanges with two reporters. Weijia Jiang of CBS asked Mr Trump why he was placing so much emphasis on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
'Ask China' - Trump abruptly ends briefing after heated exchange [Video]

'Ask China' - Trump abruptly ends briefing after heated exchange

Monday's Rose Garden event on coronavirus testing came to an end after U.S. President Donald Trump was challenged by a reporter for CBS News.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Storms Out of Briefing After Bizarre Exchange About China With CBS’s Weijia Jiang, Skirmish With CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

President *Donald Trump* abruptly ended his press briefing on coronavirus testing Monday afternoon after two short, heated exchanges with reporters.
Mediaite Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Trump walks out of press conference after altercation with female reporters

Donald Trump abruptly ended a press conference on coronavirus testing after a testy exchange with a female reporter of Asian descent who questioned why he...
Independent Also reported by •SBSZee NewsTamworth Herald

Tweets about this

5parisN

🧼𝓛𝓪𝔂𝓛𝓪🚿😷 RT @SariArhoHavren: All countries should finally learn the lesson here. You can trade with China if you accept China’s authoritarian one pa… 3 seconds ago

NevinJaviya

Nevin Javiya RT @KyleOlbert: #China’s Communist Party (#CCP) has just declared economic war on #Australia🇦🇺 — some of the most decent people on Earth.… 17 seconds ago

OZzSue4

🇦🇺 RT @KeiraSavage00: First barley, now Beef. Their tantrum just reinforces that they can’t be trusted in general or as a trade partner. Urge… 41 seconds ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Donald Trump tells Asian journalist to 'ask China' why people are dying of coronavirus before storming off US Pres… https://t.co/dVRzP5aZ48 1 minute ago

Globalnews120

Global News RT @IanScreaton: Coronavirus: Donald Trump tells Chinese-American reporter to 'ask China' in another press clash https://t.co/kuEwqtUUUP A… 1 minute ago

mm04cjm

Michael Morrisroe OMG. Can’t believe what I just witnessed. Coronavirus: Donald Trump tells Chinese-American reporter to 'ask China'… https://t.co/P26z8V30w1 1 minute ago

DFreemanPhD

D Frank Freeman PhD RT @AFP: US President Donald Trump abruptly ended his coronavirus press briefing on Monday after getting into a testy exchange with an Asia… 1 minute ago

Becky4AZ

Becky Guerrero RT @SteveRustad1: Twitter said it plans to put labels and warning messages on some tweets that contain disputed or misleading Covid-19 info… 1 minute ago