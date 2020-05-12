Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People return to work after eight weeks of lockdown in France

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
France has ended its lockdown, with people allowed to return to shops and work, but cafes and restaurants remain closed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: People return to work after eight weeks of lockdown in France

People return to work after eight weeks of lockdown in France 02:00

 France has ended its lockdown, with people allowed to return to shops and work, but cafes and restaurants remain closed.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Commuters emerge from lockdown, take Paris metro [Video]

Commuters emerge from lockdown, take Paris metro

France tiptoed out of one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns on Monday, allowing non-essential shops, factories and other businesses to reopen for the first time in eight weeks as the risks..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Former rugby player and family start an aerobics class on their street [Video]

Former rugby player and family start an aerobics class on their street

A former international rugby player and his family have lifted the spirits of their neighbours during lockdown - after setting up a daily aerobics class on their street. Everyday former Scotland player..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: France eases lockdown after eight weeks

France and some other European countries ease restrictions after two months of lockdown.
BBC News

France takes cautious steps out of coronavirus lockdown

France tiptoed out of one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns on Monday, allowing non-essential shops, factories and other businesses to reopen for the...
Reuters Also reported by •Brighton and Hove News

Tweets about this

masterman_dave

David Masterman RT @CarolineLucas: Very worried that - even after this 2nd statement from PM - people still don’t have answers on what safety measures to e… 2 minutes ago

B25dave

David Farrell RT @IOSH_tweets: "People shouldn’t re-enter workplaces until employers are properly managing the risk of infection. If they don’t get this… 3 minutes ago

zakki_boy

Zak Shafique The government need to release a public plan for all business to re assure workers they will be looked after upon r… https://t.co/Qkr1MIiv7n 4 minutes ago

MzMischif

MzMischif #AraneaeRegula 🕷 RT @MohammadAsif_1: London Underground today after Boris said yesterday that workers can return to work. The Tories are killing people. ht… 8 minutes ago

vixengame

Megan Mackney @ajptiling @johnmcdonnellMP Oh dear. The furlough payment is NOT a benefit...it was the governments attempt to keep… https://t.co/nIxjEKZCR7 12 minutes ago

avbusinessnews

Aviation Business News @Ryanair “After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow pe… https://t.co/ivVL7vNJZw 18 minutes ago

deeLteeS

*kid cudi hum*🏴🇵🇸☭ RT @libcomorg: People are reading this as Starmer going against the unions, however the leadership of the main unions are not giving any co… 18 minutes ago

aamer74

aamer habib RT @EvaMSimpson: Roads near Battersea Bridge just after 7.30am. Packed!! Looks like loads of people have taken @BorisJohnson up on his offe… 36 minutes ago