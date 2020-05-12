Global  

News24.com | White House staff wear masks | UK school decision slammed: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Trump requires White House staff to wear face masks | UK government decision to open schools 'premature and reckless', says head of teachers' union; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*
White House Staff Wears Masks After Officials Contract Coronavirus

White House Staff Wears Masks After Officials Contract Coronavirus

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has directed staff working in the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trump’s administration are carried out, to wear masks except when they are at their own desks, two senior administration officials said on Monday.

