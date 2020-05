Recent related news from verified sources Chinese choppers spotted in Eastern Ladakh Chinese helicopters were spotted flying close to the undemarcated border between India and China in Eastern Ladakh after around 250 soldiers of both sides were...

IndiaTimes 9 hours ago



IAF rushed fighter jets at Ladakh border after spotting of Chinese helicopters near LAC Days after the face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in North Sikkim, it seems that China has decided to increase the tension with India and this time...

Zee News 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this