paloma delecto RT @annafifield: There were six connected coronavirus cases in two days in Wuhan. So the city is going to test all 11 million residents.… 10 seconds ago Linda Campbell RT @pleasesaveour: Gee where are they getting all the tests? After six new cases, Wuhan plans to test all 11 million residents for coronavi… 18 seconds ago Patricia 🌟🌟🌟 RT @newsmax: City of Wuhan to test 11 million residents after new virus cases https://t.co/RPD8GaMeMT https://t.co/YQpGjLOrYL 18 seconds ago slb Wuhan will test all 11 million residents after spotting its first new coronavirus cases | MIT Technology Review… https://t.co/dnCLV44zEb 31 seconds ago Lady Butcher RT @washingtonpost: After six new cases, Wuhan plans to test all 11 million residents for coronavirus https://t.co/KRuDvzVfeV 43 seconds ago Vince Provencio Wuhan To Test All 11 Million Residents After New Coronavirus Cases Emerge https://t.co/HegiBvSexp 59 seconds ago James RT @ianbremmer: After six new cases, Wuhan plans to test all 11 million residents in ten days. https://t.co/yKZCbtaA68 1 minute ago Barbara Santana Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents https://t.co/nZ7Xa1MY84 #News #Bibleprophecy… https://t.co/lLfPWVFni3 1 minute ago