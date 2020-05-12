Global  

Breaking out of Lockdown: Out of the frying pan, into the fire

PRAVDA Tuesday, 12 May 2020
Breaking out of Lockdown: Out of the frying pan, into the fire Analyzing the situation around Covid-19, the story is the same for those countries coming out of lockdown: the cases start to rise, as do the questions The statistics show us the facts in black and white: infection rates rise as people come together, go out, use public transportation and break lockdowns. This is the reality. Covid-19 has not just waltzed in for a quick party and a few glasses of bubbly: it is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. Ask those in Germany, where the figures show clearly that a relaxation of the lockdown sees infection rates rise, immediately.
