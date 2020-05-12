Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crews searching for 3-year-old girl after floods kill sister

Seattle Times Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has died and her 3-year-old sister is missing after flash flooding sent torrents of water into a narrow canyon in the Utah desert, authorities said Tuesday. At least 21 others escaped the flooding Monday afternoon in Little Wildhorse Canyon, where the curving sandstone walls are so narrow […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Pilot sets up washing machine to look like plane window

Pilot sets up washing machine to look like plane window 00:17

 This funny video captures a pilot's frustration at the travel ban as she sets up her washing machine - to look like a plane window.Naja Khankan a 27-year-old pilot from Denmark filmed the funny footage at her sister's house during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.The video simulates a plane journey showing...

Recent related videos from verified sources

A 6-Year-Old Girl Gets a Special Surprise For Her Birthday [Video]

A 6-Year-Old Girl Gets a Special Surprise For Her Birthday

A 6-year-old girl received a special birthday from her Fed-ex delivery man.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:11Published
Father Charged With Stabbing 6-Year-Old Daughter [Video]

Father Charged With Stabbing 6-Year-Old Daughter

A father is facing multiple charges after police say he was the one who stabbed his 6-year-old daughter.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | North West man in dock for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl

North West police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl at a supermarket in the city of Hebron.
News24 Also reported by •Seattle Times

9-year-old boy in Tennessee catches 80-pound lake sturgeon

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nine-year-old boy in Tennessee became the third child in his family to catch a monster fish, reeling in an 80-pound sturgeon...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dian5

Dian Crews Searching for 3-Year-Old Girl After Floods Kill Her 7-Year-Old Sister https://t.co/dhatc8WHOE 7 hours ago

MJs__Smile

MJ how SHADY is this..they said the parents were at the family campsite waiting for the kids ??? https://t.co/R4oDPfOhVu 1 day ago

stonejd

John D. Stone Crews Searching for 3-Year-Old Girl After Floods Kill Her 7-Year-Old Sister https://t.co/H3rCVzwLKY 2 days ago

Surfsidesindy

Cindy Cunningham Flash flooding kills 2 sisters, ages 7 and 3, in Utah canyon - ABC News - https://t.co/R8XkAHriia via @ABC 3 days ago

Ed_tym

Henry RT @DailyMail: Three-year-old girl and her sister, 7, are both killed in a flash flood in a Utah slot canyon https://t.co/JU7oJOGxXO 3 days ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Three-year-old girl and her sister, 7, are both killed in a flash flood in a Utah slot canyon https://t.co/JU7oJOGxXO 3 days ago

PublicLandFdn

Public Lands Foundation Flash flooding kills 2 sisters, ages 7 and 3, in Utah canyon | Newsday https://t.co/8lIV0Enx4q https://t.co/N7xFZwEsph 3 days ago

PaulBrightly

Paul B. Brightly Crews Searching for 3-Year-Old Girl After Floods Kill Her 7-Year-Old Sister https://t.co/JShtO0VnT8 3 days ago