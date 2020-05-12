Crews searching for 3-year-old girl after floods kill sister
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has died and her 3-year-old sister is missing after flash flooding sent torrents of water into a narrow canyon in the Utah desert, authorities said Tuesday. At least 21 others escaped the flooding Monday afternoon in Little Wildhorse Canyon, where the curving sandstone walls are so narrow […]
This funny video captures a pilot's frustration at the travel ban as she sets up her washing machine - to look like a plane window.Naja Khankan a 27-year-old pilot from Denmark filmed the funny footage at her sister's house during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.The video simulates a plane journey showing...