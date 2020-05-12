News24.com | Trump backs Tesla on reopening after Musk defies order
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () President Donald Trump sided with Tesla on Tuesday, calling for California authorities to allow the reopening of the electric carmaker's assembly plant after company chief Elon Musk said he was defying local authorities.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees at its primary vehicle factory in California on Monday to go back to work, despite local officials saying days earlier the plant should remain closed as lockdown measures in California are still in place. Gloria Tso reports.
