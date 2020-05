Recent related videos from verified sources Moscow zoo's giant pandas miss their usual visitors amid lockdown



A video released by Moscow Zoo shows its giant pandas casually chewing bamboo and wandering around their enclosures, bored without usual flow of visitors. Credit: Moscow Zoo Credit: Reuters - Viral Video Duration: 00:28 Published on April 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Calgary Zoo to ship giant pandas back to China early due to difficulty getting bamboo during pandemic The Calgary Zoo is shipping two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, back to China years ahead of schedule due to difficulty obtaining bamboo amid the COVID-19...

CBC.ca 19 hours ago



Canada zoo to send pandas home after bamboo shortage Ottawa (AFP) May 13, 2020 A Canadian zoo is shipping two pandas home to China after the coronavirus pandemic left it struggling to source the massive bamboo...

Terra Daily 23 minutes ago



