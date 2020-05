Credit: Wochit - Published 3 days ago Putin Says Russia Faces 'New And Grueling Phase' Of Pandemic 00:46 Russia has risen to be the fifth-hardest hit in the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, Russia has now recorded more than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus for the seventh day in a row. On Saturday, the country recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in one...