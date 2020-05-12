Pelosi Unveils $3 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Watch VideoOn Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released details of a new House coronavirus aid package proposal worth more than $3 trillion. That's bigger than the one President Donald Trump signed in late March.
The proposal, called the Heroes Act, includes $500 billion for state governments, $375 billion for local...
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 20 trillion rupee support package for India's economy on Tuesday to help mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown it has triggered. Emer..
The Trump administration is talking with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation. According to Reuters, further US jobs losses are..
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package, a sweeping effort with $1 trillion for states and... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com •TIME