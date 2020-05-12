Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi Unveils $3 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package

Newsy Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Pelosi Unveils $3 Trillion Coronavirus Aid PackageWatch VideoOn Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released details of a new House coronavirus aid package proposal worth more than $3 trillion. That's bigger than the one President Donald Trump signed in late March.

The proposal, called the Heroes Act, includes $500 billion for state governments, $375 billion for local...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill

Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill 02:35

 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Modi announces $266 bln economic package [Video]

Modi announces $266 bln economic package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 20 trillion rupee support package for India's economy on Tuesday to help mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown it has triggered. Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
White House Mulls More Aid To Americans Struggling With Hunger, Joblessness [Video]

White House Mulls More Aid To Americans Struggling With Hunger, Joblessness

The Trump administration is talking with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation. According to Reuters, further US jobs losses are..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

GOP senators give Democrats’ $3T relief bill a cold shoulder

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package, a sweeping effort with $1 trillion for states and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comTIME

Pelosi wants to go big on aid, but McConnell sees no urgency

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to unveil the next coronavirus aid package, encouraging Congress to “go big” on aid to help...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this