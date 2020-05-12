Rand Paul Blasts Fauci Over COVID-19 Policy

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Republican Senator Rand Paul has challenged National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci on the nation’s Covid-19 policy, suggesting the US is waiting too long to reopen.
Paul, who also has a medical degree, called for “a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best...
Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.