Rand Paul Blasts Fauci Over COVID-19 Policy

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Republican Senator Rand Paul has challenged National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci on the nation’s Covid-19 policy, suggesting the US is waiting too long to reopen.

Paul, who also has a medical degree, called for “a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best...
 Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

