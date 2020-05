You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pompeo says annexation is Israel's decision



Palestinian President Abbas says Palestinians 'will not stand hand-cuffed if Israel annexes of any part of our land'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 3 weeks ago Pompeo: Annexation of occupied West Bank up to Israel



Palestinian President Abbas says Palestinians 'will not stand handcuffed if Israel annexes of any part of our land'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:37 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Palestinian towns 'hemmed in' by Israel's discriminatory policies Israeli government has for decades been enforcing discriminatory land practices inside Israel, Human Rights Watch says.

Al Jazeera 3 days ago



Biden: We must press Israel not to make the two-state solution impossible WASHINGTON — Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said it is critical to Israel-Palestinian peace to press Israel not to take unilateral...

WorldNews 1 week ago





Tweets about this