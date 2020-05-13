Global  

Needless 'suffering and deaths' if US exits lockdown too early, says top health expert Anthony Fauci

Zee News Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the US coronavirus task force, on Tuesday (May 12) warned against early lifting of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdowns in the US, saying that it could cause needless 'suffering and deaths'. 
Fauci To Senators: Ending Lockdown Prematurely Could Cost Lives 00:40

 Leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci testified before a US Senate panel on Tuesday. Reuters reports Fauci warned that lifting lockdowns too soon could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus. The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has killed 80,000 Americans. That's the highest...

Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts

Actress Julia Roberts on Wednesday (May 20) kicked off The ONE Campaign's #PassTheMic by talking to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Dr. Anthony Fauci on her personal..

President Trump pushes for schools to reopen

President Donald Trump has called on governors to reopen schools that were closed because of coronavirus. His comments pointedly take issue with his top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, who..

Fauci: Too early opening could be 'really serious'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the pandemic, it will bring needless suffering and death. Fauci worries if some...
Early end to U.S. state lockdowns could cause needless 'suffering and death': Fauci

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the...
