Needless 'suffering and deaths' if US exits lockdown too early, says top health expert Anthony Fauci
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the US coronavirus task force, on Tuesday (May 12) warned against early lifting of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdowns in the US, saying that it could cause needless 'suffering and deaths'.
Leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci testified before a US Senate panel on Tuesday.
Reuters reports Fauci warned that lifting lockdowns too soon could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has killed 80,000 Americans. That's the highest...
President Donald Trump has called on governors to reopen schools that were closed because of coronavirus. His comments pointedly take issue with his top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, who..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the pandemic, it will bring needless suffering and death. Fauci worries if some... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •CBC.ca •Reuters •Al Jazeera •CBS News
Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the... Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite •The Age •NYTimes.com •CBC.ca