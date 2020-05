You Might Like

Tweets about this Razia Essack-Kauaria "Deborah Lyons, the head of the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, condemned the hospital assault. “Who attacks newborn b… https://t.co/PXUHm5XDHq 17 minutes ago mizquake From Maternity Ward to Cemetery, a Morning of Murder in Afghanistan https://t.co/X1XbguZXeA 33 minutes ago Nicola Morley Horrendous From Maternity Ward to Cemetery, a Morning of Murder in Afghanistan - The New York Times https://t.co/PoeqpaaEUe 36 minutes ago Akshat Khanna From maternity ward to cemetery... #Afghanistan https://t.co/1YO9tf8LOb 1 hour ago Kayla From Maternity Ward to Cemetery, a Morning of Murder in Afghanistan - The New York Times https://t.co/s5l08AeSrX 1 hour ago Manny Serapio Jr From Maternity Ward to Cemetery, a Morning of Murder in Afghanistan - The New York Times https://t.co/6mQc4d2q9t 1 hour ago Vikram Singh RT @LateefJohar: When this will stop, when the master minds of this***extremism are brought to justice? Is there no value for Afghan l… 1 hour ago رئیس جمهور حوزه سیزده کابل RT @OmaidSharifi: From Maternity Ward to Cemetery, a Morning of Murder in Afghanistan https://t.co/EZw2JXvuZt 1 hour ago