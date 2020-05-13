News24.com | US virus expert Anthony Fauci warns of 'real risk' as countries move to end lockdowns
Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.