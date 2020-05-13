Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply

NPR Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
China plans to test every resident in Wuhan for COVID-19. New study examines how many people have lost health insurance since the pandemic. And, swabs for coronavirus testing are in short supply.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: China's Wuhan Increases COVID-19 Testing—Fearing Second Wave

China's Wuhan Increases COVID-19 Testing—Fearing Second Wave 00:36

 According to Reuters, authorities in Wuhan, China have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus. The tests occurred in April and May. The city is the epicenter of the original outbreak and new infections recently popped up. The city plans to conduct more tests for the rest of its 11...

Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Testing Staff For COVID-19, But Are Results Accurate? [Video]

White House Testing Staff For COVID-19, But Are Results Accurate?

Business Insider reports that at least a dozen people who may work near U.S. President Trump and VP, Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. White House staff are being tested for the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
Baker Wants Testing Focus On People Most At Risk, Not Universal Tests [Video]

Baker Wants Testing Focus On People Most At Risk, Not Universal Tests

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that universal coronavirus testing should not be the goal right now in Massachusetts. He wants the primary focus on those people most at risk.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Plenty of swabs but fewer people: Inside a drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre

While parts of the country continue to grapple with supply, capacity or logistics issues, this drive-thru testing facility in Collingwood, Ont., has a different...
CBC.ca

China may test all of Wuhan amid fears of coronavirus comeback

The short order came after the discovery last weekend of a cluster of six infected people at a residential compound in the city, the first new cases in more than...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tedwlsn31

Ted Wilson RT @NPRHealth: News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply https://t.co/da87W8sHfe 1 day ago

oldnormanbates

N7PB OldNormanBates New story on NPR: News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply https://t.co/E10mNqVz1C 1 day ago

suhaibism

Suhaib Hassan New story on NPR: News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply https://t.co/vQfLJwNGNg https://t.co/5VqufSeEjj 1 day ago

AppleheadWendy

wendy applehead News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply https://t.co/lexPuOqJy5 2 days ago

SCOTTYSIMM

SCOTTY SIMMONS News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply https://t.co/UBvAuXkQfx 2 days ago

Chelleld16

Chelle Duran News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply https://t.co/FfMulq5s0t 2 days ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#Health Insurance News: News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply #News"… https://t.co/JvQniqGkOr 2 days ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#Health Insurance News: News Brief: Wuhan Testing, Uninsured People, Swabs In Short Supply #News"… https://t.co/067q6bACdq 2 days ago