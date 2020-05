Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices slid a record 1.3% in April, led by a 19% plunge in the cost for energy. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, fell by the largest amount on records going back to 2009 as the disruptions from the […] 👓 View full article