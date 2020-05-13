Matt Damon dishes about Irish lockdown in interview
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Matt Damon has broken his silence about riding out the coronavirus lockdown in a seaside town in Ireland, dishing to a Dublin radio station about his newest FaceTime buddy (Bono) and what he was carrying in a SuperValu bag (beach towels) when he was spotted by locals. Wearing a baseball cap and a beard, Damon, […]
Hollywood star Matt Damon has described living in Ireland as being in a “fairy tale”. The actor and his family are in lockdown in Dublin where he had been filming the movie The Last Duel with director Ridley Scott, before it was shut down in early March and travel restrictions were put in place...